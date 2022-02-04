Video from the Lefkara dam that has overflown

The group Cyprus From Above recorded impressive photos through drone from the Lefkara dam that has overflown.
This is the third time that the seventh biggest dam in Cyprus has overflown. The previous times were in 2004 and 2020.
