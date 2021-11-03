NewsLocalVideo and photos from Multinational exercise Nemesis 2021

Video and photos from Multinational exercise Nemesis 2021

Nemesis2
Nemesis2

A multinational exercise, dubbed “Nemesis 2021”, took place on Wednesday in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus.

Aeronautical units and personnel from Cyprus, Greece, France, the UK, the USA, Israel, Italy and Egypt, as well as of 6 private companies participated in the exercise, an announcement by the Larnaca Joint Rescue Coordination Center says.

The multinational exercise “Nemesis 2021” is conducted for the 8th consecutive year, as a part of the preparation of those involved in the energy program of the Republic of Cyprus.

JRCC coordinated the exercise, in collaboration with the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, the National Guard, the Cyprus Police and the Department of Fisheries and released photos and animation – video from the exercise:

