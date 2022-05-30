Victory party at the Bernabeu as Real claims its 14th Champions League title

Real Madrid’s squad celebrated their 14th Champions League title through the evening on Sunday (May 29) making their way to different points of the city until arriving at the Bernabeu stadium for the day’s final party.

With fireworks, music and lights, los Blancos immersed themselves in a bath of Real Madrid fans who cheered each player arriving at the stadium’s stand.

The official celebration started on Sunday at 6pm local time when the victorious Real players paid their traditional visit to the Almudena Cathedral to offer the trophy to the Virgin of Almudena, patroness of Madrid.

After passing through City Hall and local government offices for a meeting with the mayor and governor, the players arrived in an open-top bus at a packed Cibeles, where some the 400,000 fans were waiting around the famous fountain.

They stayed there for over an hour as Real captain Marcelo assumed the traditional responsibility of ‘crowning’ the Greek goddess statue.

The players left Cibeles right after 10pm for a final three- mile run in the open-top bus to finish the party at the club’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium where a stage was built on the pitch and almost 50,000 fans were waiting in the stands.

