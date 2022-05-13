Veterinary Services handling of recently found brucellosis in cattle unit raises eyebrows

Brucellosis has been found in a cattle unit in Larnaca district and the way the island’s Veterinary Services handled the hot issue over the past couple of months raises eyebrows, Philenews reports.

Up until now, Cyprus was considered as a country free of brucellosis which manly infects sheep, cattle and goats.

Nonetheless, this privileged standing is no longer the case and comes at the worst possible time considering the rising costs due to the war in Ukraine.

Questions are raised over the time laboratory tests had been carried out since insiders believe the sample was taken in January 2022 and the test was performed more than two months later.

The usual practice is for the specific to be carried out within 10 days from the day the sample is taken.

Brucellosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria. People can get the disease when they are in contact with infected animals or animal products contaminated with the bacteria.