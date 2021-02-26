Veterinary services deny they refused assistance to ship with cattle

Christodoulos Pipis, director of the Veterinary Services denied claims that the Republic of Cyprus refused assistance to “Elbeik” ship which is carrying 1,776 cows from Spain to Libya.

The ship is currently anchored 15 nautical miles from occupied Famagusta and cannot get permission to approach Libya or any other port due to the fact that the cattle have Bluetongue disease.

Asked about it, Pipis said that he contacted his Spanish counterpart about reports that the ship would return to Spain but the answer from Spain was that no such request had been submitted.

He repeated that they never refused to visit the ship to see the condition of the animals and to then brief the European Union about it. But the occupation regime is raising obstacles.

Moreover, the captain of the ship does not seem to be willing to sail into a port controlled by the Republic of Cyprus because he knows he will be arrested.

(philenews)