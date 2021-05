A vessels with around 90 migrants has been spotted around 13:00 by the radar of the Republic of Cyprus.

The vessel is sailing southeastern of Cape Greco at a distance of 10 nautical miles from the shores.

In the meantime, 93 migrants who arrived at the port of Golden Coast yesterday – 50 men and 43 women and children – are expected to be taken to the Pournara Hosting Center today.

