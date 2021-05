Very warm with some clouds, then sunshine on Friday.

Winds will be variable, light to moderate, force 2 to 3 Beaufort, over slight sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 33 C inland, 17 C in the mountains, 28 C in Limassol coast, 28 C in Larnaca coast, 25 C in Paphos and 25 C in Ayia Napa.