Very warm with dust – The weather until Tuesday.

Dust and warm weather

A warm air mass is affecting the region. There is also thin dust in the atmosphere.

The temperature is above the average for this season.

On Saturday, the weather will be mainly fine with clouds, Temperature will rise to 36 C inland, 27 C in western coast and around 29 C in remaining coasts as well as on the mountains.

Winds will be variable, light to moderate, force 2 to 3 Beaufort, over slight sea waters.

On Sunday the weather will be fine with clouds. The temperature will rise a bit to remain clearly above the seasonal average.

On Monday and Tuesday, the weather will be fine. On Monday the temperature is expected to fall, but will remain above the seasonal above. No important change of temperature is expected on Tuesday.

By gavriella
