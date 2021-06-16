Very few tourists from UK to Cyprus expected in July because of new Covid-19 plan

Cyprus hoped to regain lost ground in its tourism sector from July but this won’t happen now that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delayed his plans to lift most remaining Covid-19 restrictions by a month.

That much-anticipated step was pushed back to July 19 because of the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant.

The news, however, have intensified concern in Cyprus over the state of paly of tourism this year with insiders feeling that with restrictions continuing in Britain a review of its overseas travel policy won’t change.

And Cyprus won’t be put on the green list at the end of the month, as it was much-anticipated considering that the UK is the holiday island’s biggest market.

British media also raised this point, arguing that it will be difficult to add new countries to the green list of England for leisure travel abroad at the end of the month.

And that Britons’ holiday trips abroad will finally take place in August but it will be too late for the Mediterranean island’s tourism prospects.