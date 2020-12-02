Very bad weather in free Famagusta area (PHOTOS)

Low pressure and unstable weather conditions are affecting the area.

Today the weather will be mainly cloudy and local showers and or thunderstorms are expected while there might be sleet on the higher mountains of Troodos.

Winds will be north-easterly to north-westerly and locally weak to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort.

The temperature is expected to rise to 20 C inland and in all coastal areas and 12 C in the mountains.

Tonight the weather will remain mainly cloudy and local showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly in the coastal areas.

There might be sleet on the higher mountains of Troodos.

Winds will be north-easterly to north-westerly and locally weak to moderate, 2 to 3 Beaufort.

The temperature is expected to drop to 9 C inland, around 12 C in all coastal areas and 3 C in the mountains.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday the weather will be partially cloudy and sporadic rain and or isolated thunderstorms are expected while there might be sleet on the higher mountains of Troodos.

The temperature is expected to be close to seasonal average.

(philenews)