Verdict on spy van’s company issued

Cyprus police arrest three in connection with 'spy van' case

The Company WS Wispear Systems Limited was today ordered by the Larnaca Assizes Court to pay a fine amounting to 76,000 euros.

Through its lawyer, the company has admitted guilt in 42 charges, including illegal processing of personal data and illegal intervention in private communications. It is reminded that initially the indictment included 90 charges against the company but most of them have been withdrawn at the orders of the Attorney General. Furthermore, three people, officials of the company who had been initially included in the indictment have been released of all charges at the orders of the Attorney General.

The case with the van that belongs to Wispear Company of Tal Dilian was revealed in November 2019, after the release of a video presenting a former officer of the Israeli security services referring to the capabilities of the monitoring equipment he had for sale. The Police began investigations, confiscating the van, which had been declared as a meteorological purposes vehicle at the time of its entry in Cyprus.

By gavriella
