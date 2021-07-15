NewsLocalVerdict on health condition of former Bishop of Kiti expected 21 July

Verdict on health condition of former Bishop of Kiti expected 21 July

The case of former Kiti Bishop continued today before the Larnaca Assizes with the Court setting the 21 July as the date when it will announce its verdict on whether the cleric is in a position to attend the judicial procedure.

Today, both the defense lawyer and the counsel for the prosecution submitted their arguments in writing and the verdict will be issued on 21 July.

It is reminded that the offense reportedly occurred between 1 and 30 April at the former Bishop’s place of work at the time, that is the bishopric in Larnaca.

By gavriella
