Verdict on five nurses to decide calm in Health sector

Today’s announcement of the verdict of the disciplinary investigation against five nurses of the Athalassa Hospital will decide the calmness in the sector of Health.

As the Nurses’ Trade Union noted, dynamic mobilizations will only be prevented if the relevant announcement refers to the cancellation of the whole procedure and the acquittal of its members.

As the spokesman of the trade union said, they expect that the announcement will not that the five nurses acted on the instructions of the trade union and so no sentence can be imposed on them. Otherwise, he added, the employees will feel no safety and the trade unions will be in no position to protect them when decisions are made for any kind of measures.

