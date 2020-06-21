Venue fined €4000 for breaking decree

A Larnaca venue was fined €4000 on Saturday night for breaking the decree that sets a maximum of 150 guests at outdoor premises as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, CNA reports.

It said the venue was booked after police found about 355 people on site.

The Larnaca establishment was one of 18 businesses that were booked overnight for breaking the decree after a total of 794 checks islandwide.

Of the 18 establishments, 13 were in Paphos. Two restaurants and a bar were reported in Limassol as was a pub in Nicosia.