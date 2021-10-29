VENOM – Themed Halloween Party on Friday, October 29

Central night club and Mix FM present
Venom: Let There Be Carnage THE HALLOWEEN PARTY OF THE CAPITAL
Taking over the DJ Booth Mr Cause and 2ns dropping the heaviest and smoothest RnB hip hop and selected Greek trap music
All I ever want in this world is CARNAGE
When Friday October 29
Where Central Night Club
* Reservations Only – Limited Capacity
Info. & RSVP 99111522
Vaccinated and Recovered only
