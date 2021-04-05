NewsWorldVenice turns traditional water bus into floating vaccination centre

Venice turns traditional water bus into floating vaccination centre

1088WD-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS_ITALY_O_

Venice and its lagoon represent one of Italy’s treasures, but when it comes to bringing COVID-19 vaccines to the elderly living on the islets, major logistical problems arise. The city is taking creative measures to bring the vaccine to its hard to reach residents and have turned a water bus, or vaporetto, into a floating vaccination centre.

Around 100 elderly people living in the small island of Sant’Erasmo, in the Venice lagoon, were expected to make their way to the islet’s dock on Monday (April 5) to receive doses of the Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

The Veneto Region, which turned one of Venice’s iconic water busses into a docked clinic, hopes to provide a crucial service for those who may have mobility difficulties.

Director of Venice local health authority, Edgardo Contato, told Reuters the elderly could “hope for the future” after receiving the vaccine without needing to leave the island.

Italy reported 326 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday (April 4), registering so far 111,030 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleGreece eases COVID-19 measures despite rising infection rate
Next articleEvent by center of performing arts “Mitos” and Krama: The stone age (Lithini Epochi)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros