News World Venice deploys flood barrier for first time as storm drives up tide

Venice deploys flood barrier for first time as storm drives up tide

Tourists take a gondola ride near St. Mark's Square following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Venice, Italy, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Venice deployed its long-delayed flood barriers for the first time on Saturday as forecasters warned that storms could combine with high tides to inundate the city.

The network of 78 bright yellow barriers that guard the entrance to the delicate Venetian lagoon started to lift from the sea bed more than three hours before the high tide was scheduled to peak.

The tide, driven by strong winds and heavy rains, was expected to touch 130 cm (4.27 ft), well below the devastating the 187 cm tide that battered Venice last November but enough to leave low-lying areas deep under water.

Officials will be hoping the controversial, multi-billion-euro flood defence system, known as Mose, will mitigate the pending storm.

Designed in 1984, Mose was due to come into service in 2011, but the project was plagued by the sort of problems that have come to characterise many major Italian construction programmes — corruption, cost overruns and prolonged delays.

It was finally tested in July and engineers deemed it was ready to use in bad weather.

Venice’s floods, “acqua alta” (high water) in Italian, are caused by a combination of factors exacerbated by climate change – from rising sea levels and unusually high tides to land subsidence that has caused the ground level of the city to sink.

Once operational, the Mose system is designed to protect Venice from tides of up to 3 metres, well beyond current records, but some experts worry it will be overwhelmed by the sort of rising seas that recent climate-change models have predicted.

(Reuters)

Pictured: Tourists take a gondola ride near St. Mark’s Square following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Venice, Italy, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleFitch Ratings affirms Cyprus rating at `BBB-` with a Stable Outlook
Next articleNicosia: 24 year old dies in hit-and-run

Top Stories

Local

Nicosia: 24 year old dies in hit-and-run

Josephine Koumettou -
A 24 year old man died in a road collision in Nicosia while a 31 year old has been arrested for causing the accident. The...
Read more
World

Venice deploys flood barrier for first time as storm drives up tide

Josephine Koumettou -
Venice deployed its long-delayed flood barriers for the first time on Saturday as forecasters warned that storms could combine with high tides to inundate...
Read more
Economy

Fitch Ratings affirms Cyprus rating at `BBB-` with a Stable Outlook

Josephine Koumettou -
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cyprus`s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at `BBB-` with a Stable Outlook. In a press release Fitch says that Cyprus`s...
Read more
Local

Paphos: Four arrested for brawl with knives

Josephine Koumettou -
The Paphos police have arrested four people amid investigations in a case of possession of offensive weapons following a scuffle in the Mehmed Pasha...
Read more
World

Facebook, Twitter, Google CEOs will testify before U.S. Senate committee

Josephine Koumettou -
The chief executives of Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet-owned Google have agreed to voluntarily testify at a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct....
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Facebook, Twitter, Google CEOs will testify before U.S. Senate committee

Josephine Koumettou -
The chief executives of Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet-owned Google have agreed to voluntarily testify at a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct....
Read more
World

Trump to spend days at military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

Josephine Koumettou -
U.S. President Donald Trump was in a military hospital on Saturday for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19, an extraordinary development that upended the...
Read more
World

PM Mitsotakis: Fully satisfied with results of EU summit

gavriella -
“We are fully satisfied with the results of the EU summit,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a press conference in Brussels on...
Read more
World

British Cypriots ask Johnson to go against Erdogan’s delinquency

gavriella -
On the occasion of Cyprus’ 60th anniversary of Independence, a group of British Cypriots sent a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asking...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros