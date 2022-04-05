Venetian Bridges Long Distance Hiking Tour on April 17

Challenge yourself to a long-distance hiking tour and explore all 5 Venetian Bridges in a single long-distance day hike. Transportation is included in the price.

What’s Included: Transportation from and to the meeting point, a Guided Hiking Tour with a detailed tour itinerary, a digital photo album of your hiking tour, electrolytes, water, and a coffee during the big break.

Length: 26 Km

Type: Linear

Duration: 8 hours

Difficulty: Challenging Price: 60 Euro per person

To confirm your reservation, you will receive an e-mail with all the payment information required, after you fill the above online form. Payments must be done latest by 13/04/2022.

All required information about the hike will be sent by email after the reservation confirmation/payment, within the tour itinerary, and will include the detailed route information/description, weather forecast, what to wear and what to bring with you, among others.

This long-distance hiking tour is not suitable for beginners and children.