Vehicles crashes into an ambulance receiving a patient

Vehicles crashes into an ambulance receiving a patient

Two successive traffic accidents took place at the Nicosia-Limassol highway, near Alambra village.

As a result two people were injured that had to be transferred to hospital. The right lane of the highway closed.

The second accident occurred when an ambulance stopped to provide assistance to a person injured during another accident, also on the Nicosia-Limassol highway. Another vehicle crashed into the ambulance so the drivers of both cars were taken by another ambulance to the Nicosia General Hospital.

Part of the right lane of the Nicosia-Limassol highway, near Alambra village remains closed and drivers are urged to be careful.

(philenews)

By gavriella
