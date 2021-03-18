News Local Vehicle worth 35,000 euros stolen from Paphos

Vehicle worth 35,000 euros stolen from Paphos

Early in the morning, a 28-year-old went to the Police saying that during the previous night his house in Paphos was broken into. As he said a number of golden rings were stolen as well as three mobile phones and a woman’s purse with two identity cards and two driver’s licenses. Moreover he said that a car, worth 35,000 euros, which was parked outside the house was also stolen since the culprits had found the keys in the house.

Following investigations at the scene, it was ascertained that the thieves had gotten into the house from a window that was closed but not secured.

The Police are once again urging the public to be particularly careful and take measures to protect their properties.

(philenews)

By gavriella
