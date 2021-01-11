Insider Economy Vehicle registration in Cyprus drops by 16.1% in 2020

Vehicle registration in Cyprus drops by 16.1% in 2020

5.1% increase in vehicle registrations in the first 2 months of 2020

The registration of vehicles in Cyprus recorded a drop of 16.1% in 2020, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat) on Monday, show.

In particular according to the data, in December 2020, the total registrations of motor vehicles numbered 3,288, recording a decrease of 2.3% compared to December 2019. Passenger saloon cars registered a fall of 3.6% to 2,571.

The total registrations of motor vehicles fell by 16.1% to 39,367 in January-December 2020, from 46,896 in January-December 2019.

Passenger saloon cars decreased to 30,828 from 37,802 in January-December 2019, recording a fall of 18.4%. Of the total passenger saloon cars, 10,237 or 33.2% were new and 20,591 or 66.8% were used cars.

Coaches and buses registered in 2020 increased to 305, from 175 in 2019.

The number of goods conveyance vehicles decreased by 21.2% to 4,559 in January-December 2020, compared to 5,786 in January-December 2019. In particular, light goods vehicles decreased by 23.6% to 3,812, heavy goods vehicles by 5.2% to 565 and road tractors (units of trailers) by 8.1% to 182.

Mopeds < 50cc recorded a decrease of 12.1% to 246 in January-December 2020, compared to 280 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Motorbikes > 50cc increased to 2,989 in January-December 2020, compared to 2,433 in January-December 2019, recording an increase of 22.9%.

According to CyStat the main suppliers of motor vehicles in Cyprus during 2020 were Japan (28.1%), Germany (22.9%), the United Kingdom (8.5%) and France (7.2%).

(CNA)

By gavriella
Economy

