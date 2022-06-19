NewsLocalVehicle collides with motorcycle; two people in critical condition

Vehicle collides with motorcycle; two people in critical condition

Motorcycle accident in Paphos leaves two Britons seriously injured

A 37-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are in critical condition after being injured during a traffic accident in Paphos.

Specifically last night, their motorcycle collided with a car driven by a 38-year-old woman at Chlorakas Avenue in Paphos, under conditions that are being investigated.

The two persons on the motorcycle were transferred to the Paphos General Hospital where the 30-year-old women was operated and then transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital. The 37-year-old is hospitalized at the Paphos Hospital ICU. They are both in critical condition.

Investigations continue.

By gavriella
