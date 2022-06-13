NewsLocalVassiliko communities protest Mari tire dumpster fire

Vassiliko communities protest Mari tire dumpster fire

Mari Fire
Mari Fire

 

Residents of the nine Vassiliko communities today held a protest in the dumpster area that caught fire on Saturday, spreading toxic fumes to the surrounding villages and forcing people to stay indoors through the weekend, as almost three days later, the fire service is still trying to put out the fire.

Hundreds of people from Mari, Kalavasos, Zygi, Maroni, Tochni, Chirokitia, Asgata, Pentakomo and Psematismenos, gathered near the site and in light of the latest incident, made clear that they are standing against the relocation of three asphalt factories or any other industrial facilities in their area, beyond those already licensed.

 

Locals called on the government to take necessary preventive action against other such incidents, saying they had inhaled toxic fumes that will have unforeseen long term health effects both on them and their children.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleUkrainians left with one way out of Sievierodonetsk as fierce fighting rages
Next articlePolice issue stern warning to drivers following three fatal accidents in 48 hours

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros