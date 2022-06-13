Vassiliko communities protest Mari tire dumpster fire

Residents of the nine Vassiliko communities today held a protest in the dumpster area that caught fire on Saturday, spreading toxic fumes to the surrounding villages and forcing people to stay indoors through the weekend, as almost three days later, the fire service is still trying to put out the fire.

Hundreds of people from Mari, Kalavasos, Zygi, Maroni, Tochni, Chirokitia, Asgata, Pentakomo and Psematismenos, gathered near the site and in light of the latest incident, made clear that they are standing against the relocation of three asphalt factories or any other industrial facilities in their area, beyond those already licensed.

Locals called on the government to take necessary preventive action against other such incidents, saying they had inhaled toxic fumes that will have unforeseen long term health effects both on them and their children.