Vasiliko residents block access to area in protest

Vasiliko residents on Tuesday morning blocked all four access points to the area in protest against the government’s decision to transfer asphalt as well as oil companies’ installations there.

The blockage is from 8am to 10 am and taking part in the protest are the community leaders of all affected areas – Kalavasos, Tochni, Zygi, Mari, Maroni, Psematismenos, Asgata, Pentakomo and Chirokitia.

“We are not second class citizens” and “Respect our children’s health” read the banners protesters were holding.

On Monday, President Nicos Anastasiades held a meeting with representatives of oil companies to get briefed on the state of play of the scheduled relocation, specifically on the timetables that have been set.

The much-publicised relocation from Larnaca’s coastal front should be completed by the summer of 2021.