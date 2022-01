A fire which broke out at Vasiliko Cement Works around 09:40 in the morning on Tuesday is under control, Fire Brigade spokesman Andreas Ketti has said.

He also said adjacent premises are not under threat and that black smoke will be visible till the fire is completely put out.

The cause of the fire will be thoroughly investigated, he added.

Vassiliko Cement Works was founded in 1963 in coastal Limassol district and the plant became fully operational in 1967.