Vasiliko area residents threaten energy hub’s closure over asphalt plants plan

Residents of nine communities near Vasiliko are threatening to go as far as to shut down the energy hub there if the imminent relocation of two asphalt plants to the area does takes place.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that leaders of those communities said residents are not afraid to go to extremes over this issue.

The plants, which were originally located in the industrial areas of Geri and Tseri, are set to be relocated to Vasiliko in the next couple of months as a result of a decision prohibiting their operation in the Nicosia communities.

The escalation of protests began last Saturday when resdients cut off the Nicosia-Limassol highway – near Zygi – for about 20 minutes.

The protesting communities are those of Zygi, Maroni, Kalavasos, Mari, Tochni, Psematismenos, Asgata, Pentakomo and Hirokitia.

A joint statement by the nine communities said: “People living in these areas are outraged with the proposed plans. Community leaders and residents will jointly protest because we do not accept plans to install these plants here.”

The statement also said communication with all involved government departments has ceased and that legal measures are to be taken against all those responsible in taking the relocation decision.