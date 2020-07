Impressive interior with a monastic look at the Anassa Hotel. Expert technique and an adventurous disposition inspire the menu that moves comfortably from the severe lines of the Japanese school to the more ‘comfort’, west-inspired creations. Bold selections and whimsical experimentation.

Address: 40 Al. Michaelides, 8852, Polis, Paphos Tel: +357 26322900 Open: Daily, evening Price: €50 – €70