Van carrying nine Cypriots from Mount Athos to Salonica catches fire, all are in good health

A van carrying nine Cypriots was engulfed in flames a few minutes after nine in the morning on the Thessaloniki-Neon Moudania national road near the Lakkoma area.

According to first information from the Fire Service, the bus transported Cypriot visitors from Mount Athos to the “Macedonia” airport.

They are all in good health and so is the Greek driver of the vehicle which has suffered serious damage.

Six firefighters with four fire brigade vehicles managed to extinguish the flames.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

 

By Annie Charalambous
