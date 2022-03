Vadim Elenkrig & Leonid Nesterov Trio at  Vinylio on March 18 & 20

Vinylio wine etc invites everyone to enjoy an outstanding Vadim Elenkrig & Leonid Nesterov Trio Live on Firday, March 18 and Sunday, March 20 at 8pm.

Vadim Eilenkrig (trumpet) Live with Leonid Nesterov Trio.

Leonid Nesterov – piano

Andreas Rodosthenous – bass

Andreas Stefanou – Drums

When

Friday, March 18 and Sunday, March 20 at 8pm

Where Vinylio wine etc