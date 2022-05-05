Whats OnConcertsVadim Eilenkrig & Leonid Nesterov Trio on May 7

Vadim Eilenkrig & Leonid Nesterov Trio on May 7

279790555 514295586823988 7423867230851913659 N
279790555 514295586823988 7423867230851913659 N
VADIM EILENKRIG (TRUMPET) and Leonid Nesterov Trio will be performing live @Kiklos Music Club
Leonid Nesterov – keyboards
Nicolas Tryphonos – double bass
Andreas Stefanou – drums
Event by Leonid Nesterov Trio
When Saturday, May 7 at 8 pm
Entrance: 20 Eur
Reservations: 25 107 230
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articlePrime Minister of Luxembourg in Cyprus for official visit
Next articleForeign high school student allegedly planning mass shooting story totally false, says Child Commissioner

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros