Vadim Eilenkrig & Leonid Nesterov Trio on May 7

VADIM EILENKRIG (TRUMPET) and Leonid Nesterov Trio will be performing live @Kiklos Music Club Leonid Nesterov – keyboards Nicolas Tryphonos – double bass Andreas Stefanou – drums Event by Leonid Nesterov Trio When Saturday, May 7 at 8 pm Where Κύκλος Μουσική Kiklos Mousiki Entrance: 20 Eur Reservations: 25 107 230