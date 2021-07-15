Vaccines of  “walk-in” units in Limassol exhausted in two hours

All the available vaccines of the “walk-in” unit at Linopetra Health Center in Limassol were exhausted in two hours on the first day of its operation.

Lots of people rushed to get vaccinated but some time later they were informed that there wee no more vaccines and the citizens started protesting.

According to O Phileleftheros information, around 100 vaccines were given to the specific center.

Spokesperson of the Health Ministry Margarita Kyriakou noted that the people’s response was unprecedented and added that instructions have been given so that more vaccines will be given to each center.