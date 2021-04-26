EUEducationVaccines bring us closer - Online event

Vaccines bring us closer – Online event

On the occasion of the World Immunization Week, 24-30 April 2021, four medical students, members of the Mobile Clinic Club, under the guidance of Peter Karayiannis, Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology, invite you to a presentation on everything you need to know about vaccines: “VACCINES BRING US CLOSER” by Hamreet Baidwan, MBBS, CS Year | Carl-Gabriel McGovern, MD6, YEAR 1 | Dunia Altrabulsi, MD6, YEAR 2 | Bernice Liting Sim, MBBS, CS Year
A Q&A session will follow the presentation
When Wednesday, April 28 at 6pm
Where Online
Register here
By Lisa Liberti
