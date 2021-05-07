NewsLocalVaccine appointment portal for people aged 35-36 opens

Vaccine appointment portal for people aged 35-36 opens

The coronavirus vaccine portal opened on Friday at 7.30am and will stay open until 8pm for people aged 35 to 36 to book an appointment.

As for the 33-34 age group, who initially were supposed to also access the portal on Friday, the Health Ministry said the appointments date has had to be rescheduled.

And that the precise appointments’ date for this age bracket would be announced later on Friday.

On Thursday, the portal crashed in the morning and remained down all day due to a technical problem.

Deputy Minister for Innovation Kyriakos Kokkinos said there was a technical problem which the provider – the IT company in charge of the Gesy portal – were working to fix.

On at least two occasions in the past, the portal had crashed because of an overload as multiple users tried to gain access in order to book an appointment for the same person.

This has changed, and as from Friday, only one user per person can access the portal at any time.

By Annie Charalambous
