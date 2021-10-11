Vaccinations of vulnerable groups of population against Type A flu starts

Vaccinations of vulnerable groups of the population against Type A flu started early on Monday, administered by the Mediterranean island’s general practitioners.

According to the Health Ministry, 180,000 vaccines will be available this year marking an increase of 25,000 in 2020.

The distribution of vaccines to the GPs will be done through the same procedure applied by the Health Insurance Organisation last year.

This year’s 50,000 will cover the needs of children and infants from six months to three years.

And the remaining 120,000 will go to people over 65 but also to younger people who belong to the vulnerable groups of the population and have to be vaccinated against the flu.