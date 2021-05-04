Vaccinations: More than 2/3 of appointments booked in one hour

The age group of 37-38 responded willingly to the invitation for vaccination appointments since 10,326 appointments out of the 14,387 available ones were booked in one hour today. Vaccinations are progressing rapidly, with the main aim to cover a significant percentage of the population in May. The aim of vaccination, with at least the 1st dose of the vaccine, of more than 60% of the population eligible for vaccination by the end of June can be achieved, taking into account the scheduled deliveries of the licensed vaccines, as well as citizens’ increased response.

According to the schedule, the Vaccination Portal will be made available for the following age groups, as follows:

Age Priority Date for the Vaccination Portal 37-38 Tuesday, 4 May, 7:30 in the morning to 8 in the evening 35-36 Thursday, 6 May, 7:30 in the morning to 8 in the evening 33-34 Friday, 7 May, 7:30 in the morning to 8 in the evening

The Vaccination Portal will be accessible on the above dates and hours only for the ages mentioned in each case and not for individuals of older ages. Vaccinations will be carried out with the available licensed vaccines at the Vaccination Centres operating in all Districts. The schedule for the period after May 8 will be announced in the following days.