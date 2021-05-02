Vaccinations gather pace in Cyprus, same rate as Germany and France

The vaccination campaign is speeding up in Cyprus, as people’s interest is intensifying, particularly over the past few days, making appointments to receive their first dose of the covid vaccine.

According to the latest health ministry numbers, vaccinations are now over 268 thousand, of which 67 thousand have completed both doses. Statistics place Cyprus in the same rate of vaccination with countries such as Germany and France.

Authorities do say that the vaccination course is mostly dependent on the quantities of available doses sent by the EU at regular intervals.

Citizens have rushed to book vaccination appointments this week, particularly on Holy Thursday, with the health ministry needing additional appointments.

Up to 14 thousand vaccinations are taking place daily, with Cyprus having reached the goal of vaccination coverage for the 45s, set for April, with the process having already begun for those aged 30-39.

The percentage for both doses however, still remains quite low.

Israel and Malta are far ahead in their vaccination programme, covering more than half of their population.