Vaccinations for hotel employees — 1,436 people interested

As of tomorrow, the Health Ministry will begin mass vaccinations in tourist establishments of Paphos and the target is to continue in other districts as well.

The initiative is taking place in coordination with the Association of Hoteliers in order to facilitate the hotel employees. So far, 1,436 people from all over Cyprus have expressed interest.

According to information, the vaccination will take place by mobile units and the target is to armor the hotel industry.

Mainly the employees will be vaccinated with Pfizer vaccines and for over 50 there will also be a choice of AstraZeneca as well.

It is noted that hotel employees who are not vaccinated are 55-60%.

