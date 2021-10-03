Vaccinations and Covid-19 – Facts

As the pandemic of Covid-19 continues to spread all over the world, it is becoming more and more clear that vaccination is necessary in order to contain it. However,many people are concerned regarding the effectiveness of the vaccination.

These concerns can be overcome through documented scientific research since the existing scientific data indicates that a complete vaccination leads to almost full immunity with some limitations.

According to research data and information, in the case of Covid-19, immunity secured after vaccination reaches 90-95%.

It is also worth mentioning that the ability of the Covid-19 virus spreading among fully vaccinated people is much less than among non-vaccinated or non-fully vaccinated citzens, according to a research among 1,240,009 people by the scientific magazine THE LANCET Infectious Disease of September 2021.