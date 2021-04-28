Vaccination schedule until 4 May

In total 259,089 vaccinations against COVID-19 have taken place until 27 April in Cyprus, according to the National Vaccination Plan.

In order to quickly cover a larger percentage of the population, the Vaccination Centers have expanded their working hours now having the capacity of carrying out 14,000 vaccinations daily.

According to planning the Vaccination Portal will open for the following age groups as follows:

Ages 39-40: Thursday 29 April 07:30-20:00

Ages 68-70: Friday 30 April, 07:30-20:00

Ages 37-38: Tuesday: 4 May, 07:30-20:00