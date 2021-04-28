NewsLocalVaccination schedule until 4 May

Vaccination schedule until 4 May

Russian COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine and Syringe Concept Image.

In total 259,089 vaccinations against COVID-19 have taken place until 27 April in Cyprus, according to the National Vaccination Plan.

In order to quickly cover a larger percentage of the population, the Vaccination Centers have expanded their working hours now having the capacity of carrying out 14,000 vaccinations daily.

According to planning the Vaccination Portal will open for the following age groups as follows:

Ages 39-40: Thursday 29 April 07:30-20:00

Ages 68-70: Friday 30 April, 07:30-20:00

Ages 37-38: Tuesday: 4 May, 07:30-20:00

By gavriella
Previous article845 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Wednesday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros