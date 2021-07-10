Vaccination procedure for persons aged 16 and 17 years

In relation to the vaccination of persons aged 16 and 17, the Ministry of Health notes the following clarifications on the procedure to be followed by beneficiaries:

1. Parents/legal guardians, as well as children’s personal doctors, can arrange appointments for the minor through the Vaccination Portal by selecting the Pfiser/BioNTech vaccine, which is currently the only vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency for administration to people under 18 years of age.

2. When visiting the Vaccination Centres for the administration of the 1st dose of the vaccine, minors should necessarily provide the following evidence:

• Written Consent document of Parents/Legal Guardians for Vaccination of Minors against COVID -19 signed by both parents/guardians, unless legally (with a relevant court ruling) this is not necessary. The Concent document must be delivered to the Vaccination Centres upon arrival.

• Document identifying the minor (e.g. ID card, passport, Alien Registration Certificate, etc.).

• If the minor is accompanied by the parents/guardians (or one of the two), they should present an identification document. The document must be presented to the officials of the Vaccination Centre for identification purposes.

3. When visiting the Vaccination Centre for the administration of the 2nd dose, minors should present an identity card or any other official identification document for verification of their data.

4. During vaccination for both the 1st and the 2nd dose, the minor may be accompanied by an adult other than his or her parents/legal guardians. In this case, health professionals at the Vaccination Centre will contact the parent/legal guardian before vaccination to confirm that the adult accompanying the child has been designated by the parent/legal guardian.

Strict observance of the above is recommended in order to avoid any delays at the vaccination Centres.