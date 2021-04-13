Vaccination Portal upgraded to receive 35,000 users simultaneously

Kyriakos Kokkinos, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy said that the Vaccination Portal has been upgraded and has now the ability of simultaneous access by 30,000-35000 users. He also noted that planning for appointments will continue with specific ages.

Kyriakos Kokkinos was replying to a question on whether the technical problems that the Portal faced were due to the increased number of simultaneous effort by people to make an appointment.

He also said that there are thoughts of limiting the number of people who can make an appointment for one person.