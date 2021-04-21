Vaccination portal to remain open for one day instead of two, new ages added

The COVID vaccination portal will remain open for just one day instead of two for arrangement of appointments due to low interest shown, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

In a press release, the Ministry says that the efforts are stepping up for the inoculation program and therefore today the Portal will be open until 2000 local time for the ages 49-50 only and not until tomorrow night as it was announced earlier.

Until 0900 local time today, a total of 8,710 appointments were arranged, 7,890 with Pfizer shots and the rest with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

For the next days the Portal will remain open as follows:

For the ages 47 – 48, the Portal will open on Thursday 22/4 from 07:30 until 20:00, for 45 – 46 it will open on Friday 23/4 from 07:30 until 20:00, for 57 – 58 on Saturday 24/4 from 07:30 until 20:00 and for 50 – 60 on Sunday from 07:30 until 20:00.

The appointments are available at all vaccination centres island wide with the jabs that are available in Cyprus.

The Ministry says that later on the Portal will reopen for ages that had just one day to schedule their appointment in the past.

Until April 20, a total of 219,654 inoculations took place, 161,389 (18.3%) for the 1st dose and 58,265 (6.6%) for both doses.

(CNA)