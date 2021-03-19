Vaccination portal to open tomorrow for over 66

As part of the implementation of the National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19, the Ministry of Health announced that tomorrow, Saturday, 20 March, at 08:00, and until Sunday, 21 March at 19:00 there will be 8,934 new appointments available for people aged 66 and over.

According to the Health Ministry, the appointments will be available for all Vaccination Centers in all Districts.

The Vaccination Center at PASYDY building in Larnaca will be transferred to the arrival area of the Larnaca Port for better and quicker service of the citizens, since 11 crews will be able to work simultaneously at the new space.

(philenews)