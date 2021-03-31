NewsLocalVaccination Portal to open for people 64 and over

Vaccination Portal to open for people 64 and over

As part of the implementation of the National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19, the Ministry of Health announced that tomorrow, 1 April at 08:00 and until Sunday, 4 April at 19:00 there will be 17,814 new appointments available for people aged 64 and over.

According to the Health Ministry, the appointments will be available for all Vaccination Centers in all Districts and for all approved vaccines, AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

In the framework of the strategy for the gradual de-escalation of restrictive measures, which depends to a great degree on the percentage of people’s protection through the vaccination coverage achieved within the next weeks, all citizens are urged to proceed – in accordance to the priority groups – with the arrangement of a vaccination appointment, as soon as possible.

