Vaccination portal to open for everyone over 18 from Friday onwards

The Health Ministry has announced that the Mediterranean island’s coronavirus vaccination appointment portal will be open for everyone over 18 from Friday onwards.

And it also sent the message that the coronavirus pandemic can only be effectively addressed through vaccinations.

The is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that the latest numbers are indicative of the reduced interest in vaccinations by citizens.

Specifically, between last Friday and Monday morning, the vaccination portal was open to all citizens over 40 years. But out of the 22,471 appointments available only 12,820 were taken. This means that about 10,000 vaccines were not taken.

Moreover, the Ministry pointed out that “up until June 12, 59.3% of the population that can be vaccinated have received the first dose. Also, 40% have completed their vaccination regimen.”

The government has said its target is to administer a first jab to 65 per cent of the population by the end of June.

The latest epidemiological picture is much improved, with the number of positive cases steadily below 100, and fewer patients in coronavirus wards.