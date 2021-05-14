Vaccination portal to open for 18-21 age groups; schedule for next days

Aiming at vaccinating the biggest part of the population, the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 continues at a quick pace. Until 13 May, 314,163 people have had the first dose of the vaccine (42.5%) and 98,605 people have completed their vaccination (13.3%).

Having achieved the initial plan to vaccinate people 45 years and over by the beginning of May, the procedure of at least making an appointment for people 18 years and over will be completed next week.

Consequently the schedule for the period 15-22- May is as follows:

Ages Date at Vaccination Portal 50-54 Saturday, 15 May, 07:30-17:30 55-60 Sunday, 16 May, 07:30-17:30 18-21 Monday 17 May 07:30 until Tuesday 18 May 18:30 61-65 Wednesday 19 May 07:30 until Thursday20 May 18:30 46-49 Friday 21 May 07:30 until Saturday 22 May 18:30

It is noted that the Portal will open in June particularly for people who are studying abroad.