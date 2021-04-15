Vaccination portal temporarily disabled; to reopen at 14:30

The Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy would like to inform citizens that the COVID-19 Vaccination Portal has been temporarily disabled due to an overload of the system that occurs when multiple users simultaneously select the same appointment at the same vaccination centre for the same beneficiary.

The portal will be re-opened today, April 15, at 2:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., for individuals aged 61-63.

It is reminded that the Vaccination Portal can host up to 35,000 users simultaneously. Today, April 15, and while the number of potential beneficiaries is around 26,000, a larger number of connected users was recorded at 7:30 a.m., leading the system to overload and not respond.

Citizens are kindly asked, that the effort to arrange an appointment be made by only one person for each beneficiary, in order to avoid constant overload of the system and consequent inconvenience to citizens.

Read More: Portal for Covid-19 vaccine slots for people aged 61 to 63 crashes within minutes-UPDATED

(PIO)