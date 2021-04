The Vaccination Portal re-opened at 14:30, after the technical problems presented in the morning.

According to a relevant announcement of the Health Ministry, until 15:30, meaning within 30 minutes 4,260 appointments for vaccination were made, 1,935 for Pfizer vaccines and 2,325 for AstraZeneca.

It is reminded that the Vaccination Portal has the ability to host up to 35,000 users simultaneously.

(philenews)