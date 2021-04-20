NewsLocalVaccination portal opens on Wednesday for people aged 49-50

Vaccination portal opens on Wednesday for people aged 49-50

The scheduling of appointments for the vaccination against COVID-19 of people aged 40-49 will gradually begin within the framework of the implementation of the National Vaccination Plan.

Specifically, on Wednesday 21 April, at 07:30 until Thursday 22 April at 20:00 there will be 16,000 appointments for vaccination of people aged 49-50. The vaccinations will take place with the licensed vaccines at all Vaccination Centers all over Cyprus.

So far there have been 214,675 vaccinations, 156,682 with only one dose and 57,993 with both doses.

At the same time the vaccination of people in migrants’ structures, at the Pournara hosting center and the Central Prisons have started and continues.

