Vaccination portal opens on Saturday for people over 66

Russian COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine and Syringe Concept Image.

8,934 appointments are available as of Saturday 20/3 for people aged 66 and over, according to the Ministry of Health.

The portal for appointments has opened at 08:00 and will remain open until tomorrow Sunday 21/3 at 19:00.

Appointments will be available for all Vaccination Centres in all the districts of Cyprus.

The Vaccination Center at PASYDY building in Larnaca will be transferred to the arrival area of the Larnaca Port for better and quicker service of the citizens, since 11 crews will be able to work simultaneously at the new space.

Taste

